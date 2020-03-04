Your 2020 guide to Savannah St. Patrick’s Day events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Season of St. Patrick has officially arrived in Savannah! Here is a list of all the big events leading up to Tuesday, March 17th.
**Note, events with an * are official St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee events. For more information on those, click here.
- Greening of the Fountain* – Friday, March 6th, 12 p.m. at Forsyth Park
- Planting of the tree* – Friday, March 6th, 1 p.m., location TBA
- 26th Annual March of Dimes Shamrock Run – Friday, March 6th, 5 p.m. at Ellis Square. More information here.
- St. Patrick’s Day Savannah Rugby tournament, hosted by the Savannah Shamrocks Rugby Club – Saturday, March 7th & Sunday, March 8th at Daffin Park. More information here.
- Celtic Cross Mass* – Sunday, March 8th, 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist
- Celtic Cross Procession/Ceremony* – Sunday, March 8th, 1 p.m. at Emmet Park
- Honoring of the Deceased Grand Marshals* - Monday, March 9th, 4:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
- Thunderbolt Key to the City Presentation for Grand Marshal * – Monday, March 9th, 5:30 p.m. at Coach’s Corner
- Wilmington Island Presbyterian Preschool Parade * – Thursday, March 12th, 9:15 a.m. at Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church
- St. Peter the Apostle Bicycle Parade * – Thursday, March 12th, 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle School.
- St. Patrick’s Festival - Friday, March 13th through Sunday, March 15th. You must purchase a wristband if you plan on drinking in the festival zone over the weekend. More information from the City of Savannah here.
- 2020 Savannah Waterfront Association Festival of St. Patrick - Friday, March 13th, through Sunday, March 15th on River Street. $10 Wristband required. More information here.
- 18th Annual Tybee Island Irish Heritage Parade – Saturday, March 14th, 3 p.m. on Butler Avenue. More information here.
- St. Patrick’s Day Firefighter Ball - Saturday, March 14th, 6 p.m. at Savannah Station. More information here.
- 37th Annual Hilton Head Island St Patrick’s Day Parade – Sunday, March 15th, 3 p.m. along Pope Avenue. More information here.
- Sgt. William Jasper Memorial Procession and Ceremony * – Monday, March 16th, 4 p.m. in Madison Square
- Mass of the Feast of St. Patrick * – Tuesday, March 17th, 8 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist
- 196th annual Savannah St Patrick’s Day Parade - Tuesday, March 17th, 10:15 a.m. kicking off at Gwinnett and Abercorn streets. Watch the parade LIVE on WTOC and all of our digital platforms.
