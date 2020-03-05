City of Savannah gives update on coronavirus and St. Patrick’s Day festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson called a roundtable discussion to address local preparations for coronavirus, should we see any cases locally, and Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations.
That meeting was held Thursday afternoon and brought medical expertise to the table to address any concerns and give advice for those planning on attending the festivities.
Around the table we had everyone from health professionals to leaders in the tourism industry as well as city staff, all to talk about the Saint Patrick’s Day festivities and coronavirus.
After introductions by Mayor Johnson, the Department of Public Health took the lead in the discussion.
“Currently there is no evidence that COVID-19 is spreading in our local community," said Robert Thornton with DPH.
That said, Robert Thornton did address the concern of the potential spread of illness with the usual large crowd expected for this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day festivities, and says his department is recommending following CDC guidelines for festival goers and community stakeholders.
“We encourage parade and festival organizers to make sure hand-washing stations are available to help participants practice good hygiene. As always, if you’re sick we’re asking you to stay home like you would for any other type of illness, gastro-intestinal, influenza.”
The executive director for Savannah's Waterfront says to be proactive, they've added a significant number of hand sanitizer stations throughout the waterfront area.
The Downtown Business Association president also says they’ve added hand sanitizer to wristband tents, as well as a station for hand washing to the food truck park.
