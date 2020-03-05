Clemson seeks revenge on Ga. Tech

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Aamir Simms has averaged 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Simms is Tevin Mack, who is maintaining an average of 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Yellow Jackets are led by Moses Wright, who is averaging 13.2 points and seven rebounds.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 39.2 percent of the 79 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over the last five games. He's also converted 70.5 percent of his foul shots this season.