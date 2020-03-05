Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 3-5-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! A warm front will remain just to our south today. Low pressure will move along the GA/FL border today and try to bring the warm front northward. We’ll see lots of rain today which could be heavy at times. Thunderstorms are possible too and some may reach severe limits, especially south of the Altamaha River. The low pressure pulls away from the area tonight. This will dry us out this evening. A dry cold front pushes through Friday with no rain but it will kick up the wind. High pressure builds in for the weekend with calm and chilly conditions expected.