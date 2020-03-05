Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 3-5-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! A warm front will remain just to our south today. Low pressure will move along the GA/FL border today and try to bring the warm front northward. We’ll see lots of rain today which could be heavy at times. Thunderstorms are possible too and some may reach severe limits, especially south of the Altamaha River. The low pressure pulls away from the area tonight. This will dry us out this evening. A dry cold front pushes through Friday with no rain but it will kick up the wind. High pressure builds in for the weekend with calm and chilly conditions expected.
Today will see rain and storms, highs 54-67.
Tonight will see storms end around 7pm and showers ending shortly after. Lows 45-49.
Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy, highs 61-65. Northwest winds gust to 30mph.
Friday night will be clear and cold, lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday will be sunny, highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday will be sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 70s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
