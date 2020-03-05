Good News: Read Across America

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the community helped teach school children valuable lessons this week.
Readers and reading were back where they belong this week - at the forefront of lessons in schools across the country and across the Coastal Empire.
“It’s very important to ingrain our students with reading at a very young age, especially starting out when they are just at home reading books to them,” said Shannon Richardson, mother of three students at Todd Grant Elementary.
It was equally important in classrooms during the Read Across America event, a national initiative to encourage young students to read, with adults reading to kids in class and other events designed to develop a love of books in children.
“Reading is in everything that we do, our entire lives. It’s something we talk to our kids about constantly, in every part of your life, you need to know how to read.”
At Todd Grant Elementary School in Darien, Read Across America went out of the classroom and into the street for a parade with 600 students getting to dress up as someone from their favorite book. An exercise in imagination that has impact.
“I’m pretty sure they just like being another character and they like reading the books that the characters are in.”
And by the end of the day, they probably liked to read more too.
“They’re excited every year. They love it.”
March is also National Reading Month and is recognized in schools everywhere.
