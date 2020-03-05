GSP investigates fatal crash on I-95 in Liberty County

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday morning on I-95 South in Liberty County.
According to the Coastal News Service, at around 7 a.m., a 62-year-old driver was traveling south on I-95 near mile marker 75 in a Toyota Corolla and had some sort of mechanical issue. The driver pulled off the road and onto the grass. That’s when a tractor-trailer, also traveling south on I-95, hit the Corolla while the driver was still inside.
The driver of the Corolla was taken to Memorial in Savannah where he died.
GSP’s Specialized Reconstruction Team is investigating.
