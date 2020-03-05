Heavy rain inpacting Montgomery Co. roads

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Montgomery County has been hit hard for several weeks with heavy rainfall and the rivers around it rising rapidly.
Earlier Thursday the superintendent announced that school would be closed until Monday for the safety of the students and staff who travel on roads deemed impassable and washed out.
In the county there are 230 miles of dirt roads. This road makes up about 3 miles of that. It’s one of many roads that’s on high watch. This is because road crews are worried it might get completely washed out because of the creek that runs under it.
According to the Montgomery County Road Superintendent, Milton Fountain, the roads out here have been in these conditions for the last two weeks, seven days a week. Several roads, both paved and unpaved, have warning signs up that are allowing only residents to travel on. One rode, Firetower Road, has been so heavily saturated that it now has a massive sink hole.
One resident says people will take joy rides through these areas and because of that, it only makes conditions worse.
“If you don’t live in the dirt road and you don’t have to be here, stay off them," said Dan Curl. "Every time you drive through that water you change it’s course. You cause more washing, more erosion and more problems. If you don’t have to go through it, don’t. You’re messing up our roads for your entertainment and it’s not cool.”
