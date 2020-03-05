Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — P.J. Horne scored 17 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 70-58 victory over Clemson. Horne connected on 6 of 10 from the floor for the Hokies (16-14, 7-12 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot better than 50% for the first time in an ACC game this season and snapped a four-game losing streak. Tevin Mack scored 12 points for the Tigers (15-14, 9-10).
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Carolina Panthers have agreed to acquire two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Russell Okung from the Los Angeles Chargers for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be processed and the teams cannot comment on it until the NFL's new league year begins March 18.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ivana Raca had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Alex Sharp scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half, and Wake Forest beat North Carolina 83-73 in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Sharp added 10 rebounds to move past Tracy Connor into third in program history with 907 career rebounds. The No. 13 seed Demon Deacons play fifth-seeded Virginia Tech in the second round. Gina Conti hit a 3-pointer and then Christina Morra sandwiched two baskets around a 3 by Sharp to give Wake Forest a 71-58 lead with 7:26 to play. Shayla Bennett scored 26 points for UNC.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Unique Thompson and Daisa Alexander powered a 17-2 fourth-quarter run and Auburn beat Vanderbilt 77-67 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Thompson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds and Alexander scored 19 and had nine assists. Erin Howard added 15 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, for Auburn. The No. 13 seed Tigers play No. 5 seed and 25th-ranked Arkansas in the second round. Koi Love scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Vanderbilt. The freshman added seven rebounds and a season-high tying seven assists.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer driver Tony Stewart will drive in the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee will headline the race held on the 2.44-mile road course. The 48-year-old Indiana native is a two-time Brickyard 400 winner. The Indiana 150 will mark Stewart’s 95th start in the Xfinity Series and his first since the winning the 2013 season opener at Daytona International Speedway. It also will mark Stewart’s first NASCAR start since the 2016 season finale.
UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR's first race in 2021 will take place on a road course. It's part of a Speedweeks shakeup at Daytona International Speedway. The track announced several changes to the start of the annual racing season. They include running the exhibition Busch Clash on the 3.56-mile road course that winds through the Daytona infield. There will also be seven races as well as Daytona 500 pole qualifying in a six-day span. The tweaks eliminate two traditional off days at the track leading into NASCAR’s premier event, the Daytona 500.