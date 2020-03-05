Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Wilmington is canceling its spring break study program in Europe over concerns about the coronavirus. Associate Vice Chancellor Michael Wilhelm says in a statement on Tuesday that it made the decision after consulting with health officials and colleagues in higher education. Wilhelm says faculty leaders will be in touch with students regarding the academic credit that was connected to the program. He also says officials are completing details of the refund process and will share the details of that plan once they are confirmed.