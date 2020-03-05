Lyons woman sentenced to life in prison in connection with child molestation case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Lyons, Ga. woman has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.
April Dawn Lynn, 42, plead guilty to two charges in a child molestation case.
In April of 2019, the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation of Joey John Brannon, 45, of Lyons, for allegations of Child Molestation where he was later arrested. During this investigation, Lynn was also arrested.
Brannon entered a guilty plea for Aggravated Sodomy (2 Counts), Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Sexual Exploitation of a Child (14 Counts) for a sentence totaling four (4) Life Sentences plus an additional 280 years in prison, according to the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.