Mentoring program helping Liberty Co. youth

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One Liberty County school just started a new program focusing on more than just academics.
They are pairing up boys with role models in the community.
“The mission of the Beaus and Ties Club is geared towards changing the attitude, behavior and mindset of Snelson-Golden Middle School male students," said Dr. Dametrius Byno, coordinator.
Through mentorship, the new club aims to bridge the G.A.P.
“Guiding, assisting and preparing the young man for the global society.”
The school identified seventh and eighth graders to participate in the program, getting paired up with a professional out in the community.
“With all these mentors here, I hope to be good in the society,” said seventh grader Deondre Canady.
The club will go through several seminars.
“Tying ties, being a better person,” said eighth grader Myjavian Ward.
How to set goals and manage your time, all important life skills.
“I actually thank them, to help us to be young men and preparing us for the global society," said seventh grader Christian Ross.
The students are doing a lot of learning and mentoring inside the classroom but another part of this program includes community service projects and educational field trips.
If any community member is interested in becoming a mentor or a speaker to these young men, email Dr. Byno at DByno@liberty.k12.ga.us.
