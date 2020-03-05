New Collins Quarter cafe to open at Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For two and a half years the restaurant space at Savannah’s iconic Forsyth Park sat empty. After the older owners terminated the lease, a well known restaurant group jumped at the opportunity, and now they’re days away from the grand opening.
The Collins Quarter at Forsyth Park is the latest project from Anthony Debreceny of Southern Cross Hospitality. The renovations at the former Forsyth Park cafe took about a year, and cost more than $500,000. WTOC got the first look inside and spoke with the Director of Operations about what visitors can expect, and why they want this to be a spot for locals.
“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it, so why not bring what we have over on Bull Street at the Collins Quarter and bring it to the park and change it to meet the demographic and needs here at the park. We want to be more lunch focused here, things you can get from our takeout window, grain bowls, fruit. We’re known for our coffee, same things for our guests and some spins on some of the classics," Andrew Williams said.
“It’s Forsyth Park. It’s part of our community, it’s maintained by our community, we really want our community to enjoy it, as well as travelers, but it’s really an offering from us to the City of Savannah," he added.
The cafe will be open and ready to go by the end of next week. They’ll focus on lunch service in the beginning and of course serve coffee, with full bar service.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.