Parts of Richmond Hill seeing flooded yards from rain

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - All the rain Thursday has invaded some yards in Richmond Hill.
Ironically some say this is just another rain event for them. One man says this is pretty common for him, but others in the neighborhood say it’s more than they are used too.
One homeowner says he’s seen flooding, but never quite like this. He even put a drain through the middle of his yard to try and help the water move quicker.
While his neighbor didn’t have nearly as much standing water, his yard was surrounded and in some spots there were several inches of water.
He says his yard doesn’t normally see this much impact.
“This is a rare thing," said Matt Arnold. "I’ve never seen this before so this, I was just texting my wife a little while ago showing her pictures of the yard. I’ve never seen this much water, so this is the most rain I’ve seen since we’ve been here for 15 or 16 years.”
Bryan County spent time Wednesday clearing ditches and culverts to make sure things could adequately drain.
Neighbors along Fox Road say all they can do is hope the sun comes out soon and drys all this up.
