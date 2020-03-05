Savannah Weekend: Season of green, 5Ks galore

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the most anticipated events of the St. Patrick's Day season is Friday afternoon at the iconic fountain in Forsyth Park. The winner of the 2020 WTOC St Patrick's Day Coloring Contest will join Grand Marshal Mike Roush Sr and his family to green the fountain.
This tradition dates back years and is an event for the whole family. The ceremony begins at noon.
Next up, on Friday night, the 26th annual March of Dimes Shamrock Run. This run/walk kicks off with a pre-party in Ellis Square followed by a route through downtown Savannah. This is a family friendly event, with a Kid's Run before the main race. Don't forget to wear your green! Proceeds benefit the March of Dime, improving the health of babies and moms.
On Saturday. morning join team WTOC for an event near and dear to our hearts. Get Your Rear in Gear is a 5k race to raise awareness and money for colon cancer prevention. This race is in honor of our colleague and friend, Mike Manhatton, who lost his battle with the disease in 2014. We hope to see you Saturday at the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion.
Lastly, on Sunday you can join the St. Patrick’s Day parade committee for the Celtic Cross Mass, Procession and ceremony. The mass, procession and ceremony are reminiscent of Savannah’s original St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations in the early 1800s. The mass begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of St John the Baptist. The procession goes to Emmet Park, followed by a ceremony.
