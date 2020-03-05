Swainsboro claims 1st state hoops title since 1996

MACON, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in 24 years, the Swainsboro Tigers are state boys basketball champions.
The Tigers rallied from an early fourth quarter deficit to topple defending champ Therell 69-65 at the Macon Coliseum Thursday afternoon, capping off a dominant season.
“This is so big for this town, this community, these fans. We’ve waited a long time for this, " says head coach Brice Hobbs. “You just have to believe you can win. When you get down, you can not quit. And these kids never quit.”
Therell led by four with 6:38 left, but Swainsboro rallied to retake the lead and never gave it back.
Junior Fredrick Seabrough had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Swainsboro, who had four players finish with double digit points.
The win leaves no doubt as to who the best team in Class AA was this season. The Tigers finish with a 30-2 record and won 17 games to close out the year.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.