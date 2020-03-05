Tables, tents not allowed in Chippewa and Wright squares during St. Patrick’s Day parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is still providing tips and updated information as the final days tick away before the St. Patrick’s Day Festival begins. It’s only eight days away.
The city is asking everyone to not bring in Styrofoam, period, to the parade. This is different from past years and is largely due to the litter that’s left behind by the large crowds in squares.
Speaking of the squares, for paradegoers, Chippewa Square saw some new restrictions with regard to items people could bring in.
“This year, you’ll recall last year we started with Chippewa, and putting in some new rules there. In Chippewa and Wright Squares, you will not be allowed to bring in tables or tents. Now, in other squares you are still allowed to bring those in. But those are the squares that have historically become big party squares. We really want to discourage people from bringing big items down in those squares. What happens is, people leave, and they leave those things,” Susan Broker, with the City of Savannah, said.
One thing city leaders, health officials and others are addressing at another meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday is local preparations for COVID-19 and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
