Thursday: More heavy rain, storms in the First Alert forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected through the early evening.
The Thursday morning commute should be decent weather-wise, with only drizzle and spotty showers falling. Roads remain wet.
Rain increases mid to late morning and widespread rain is expected by noon. Thunderstorms are forecast to increase late this morning and into the afternoon.
Strong thunderstorms are most likely between 1 and 6 p.m.
Like Wednesday, minor road flooding is likely under the heaviest downpours. “Turn around, don’t drown.” More heavy rain, falling on saturated soil, across all local watersheds will cause rises on area rivers heading into the weekend, long after the sky clears.
If you live along an area river and have been impacted by river flooding over the past several weeks – prepare for more water over the next several days.
Total rainfall accumulations will average between 1 and 2 inches today. A couple of spots will receive more than 4 inches.
There is also a Marginal, 1/5, Risk of severe weather, roughly north of the I-16 corridor and a Slight Risk further south. A couple of thunderstorms may produce wind gusts up to 60 MPH and small hail. Gusty, straight-line wind is the main severe weather threat with storms. But, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App, just in case.
Finally, colder, drier, sunnier weather filters in on Friday and persists through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday mornings may be frosty away from the beach.
