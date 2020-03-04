Thursday: Soaking Rains, Couple Strong Storms Continue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a cloudy sky, temperatures range from the 60s south of the Altamaha, to upper 50s in Savannah and mid-50s further north and northwest.
Roads are wet, but only drizzle is falling early this morning. Scattered showers and storms build in later this morning and are forecast to persists through the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times and a couple storms may become severe; producing gusty winds, small hail and rotating.
The risk of severe weather, a Slight Risk, is greatest along and south of I-16 this afternoon. Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App.
Temperatures remain in the 50s north, but peak in the 70s south. The forecast dries out this evening and tonight. We wake up to sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s Friday morning.
The last day of the work-week will be cool, sunny and windy. Gusts may exceed 30 MPH at times through the afternoon. Clear, calmer and cold weather settles in Friday night. Many spots wake up to 30s Saturday morning.
Frost is possible away from the beach - Sunday morning too. A gradual warming trend takes-hold going into next week, with a spotty chance of rain increasing heading into mid-week.
