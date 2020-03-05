Tigers out to end dominant season with title

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - On Wednesday, the Swainsboro Tigers took the floor for the final practice of the year.
For every second that ticks away during a drill, the Tigers hope it’s simply bringing them one second closer to the program’s first state title since 1996.
“This community has been waiting on it," Swainsboro head coach Brice Hobbs says. "Our student section all year, our administration, and these kids have all been super on and off the court.”
The Tigers have been dominant this season. They enter Thursday’s title game on a 16-game winning streak and only three of their 29 wins in 2019 came by less than double digits.
Swainsboro says a title on Thursday will only further validate them as the state’s best.
“We like our energy and we’re ready to play," says junior forward Fred Seabrough. "We know we’re going to come harder than ever.”
The Tigers may be the favorites for Thursday, but it’s Therell that will have the experience advantage in Macon. The Panthers won the Class AA state a year ago.
Tip off at the Macon Centreplex is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
