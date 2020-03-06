Annual ‘Greening of the Fountain’ set for Friday at Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fountain in Forsyth Park is about to go green.
The annual “Greening of the Fountain” ceremony marks one week before the Saint Patrick’s Day Festival in Savannah. It’s a tradition that started more than three decades ago.
The city of Savannah begins preparing the fountain for its big moment months in advance. A maintenance supervisor says crews will turn the water off so that they can clean the fountain and give it a fresh coat of paint.
This year’s WTOC St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Contest winner Thomas Sottile, from Veritas Academy, will be the one to help the parade grand marshal pour the green dye into the fountain.
The event is scheduled for noon Friday, March 6. The city will also turn several other area fountains green as well.
If you can’t make it out, WTOC has you covered. We will have live coverage on-air and streaming on all our digital platforms starting at noon.
