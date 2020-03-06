Bluffton Police Department holding officer tryouts

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - If you want to join the Bluffton Police Department you have to prove you can hang with the best. And as their course proves, that might not be as easy as you think.
“The agility course is a South Carolina State Academy approved course," said Lt. Christian Gonzalez. "We could probably set up a triathlon or we could go run three miles but realistically for a police officer this job it is those things, running upstairs, can you jump through a window, going over a fence, and it’s real quick bursts. “
A new career path may mean putting your mind and body to the test.
“I got hired on right at the beginning of 2020," said Officer Zach Swindel.
Saturday morning at 9 a.m. the department will be hosting a tryout day.
“So we open it up to the public, anyone that wants to be a police officer that feels they have the right attributes to be a police officer, come out.”
The day will hold three trials. Starting with the timed agility course. Following the agility course applicants will take a grammar and math test and write up a practice police report.
“We’re going to help you be successful. We’re gonna show you how to do it. We want you to be successful. This is something that you want to do, we are going to try to help guide you and get you there.”
