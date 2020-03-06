Breezy but sunny into the weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The rain is gone and the sunshine has settled in! It has turned into a gorgeous afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. It is on the breezy side, with wind gusts over 25 miles per hour continuing into the evening. This evening will be cool and clear with temperatures in the 50s after sunset, falling into the 40s by late evening.
Overnight, lows fall to the mid to upper 30s with “feels like” temperatures near freezing at daybreak on Saturday morning. Plan for a frost tonight, especially if you have outdoor plants or pets to protect! The Get your Rear in Gear 5k will be chilly but dry with temperatures near 40 degrees at 8:30 when the race starts.
Dry weather continues this weekend with highs near 60 on Saturday followed by another chance for frost Sunday morning with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Even warmer weather returns next week when afternoon highs reach back up into the mid 70s on Tuesday. Our next chance for rain arrives midweek, but showers will not be as widespread or heavy as the past few days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
