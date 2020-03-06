Colon cancer survivor speaks out to help you get your Rear in Gear

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just two days away from the get your rear in gear 5k. We do it to remember our friend and colleague Mike Manhatton who lost his battle to colon cancer six years ago.
Colon cancer is the third most diagnosed cancers and second leading cause of cancer death in men and women. While most assume it hits older adults, doctors say it’s now presenting in younger patients.
It’s something Paige Vazquez never expected at just 39-years-old.
“It was scary. To hear that you have cancer is really scary. It changes everything. It changes how you look at life, it changes how you look at your family," she said.
Paige was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer just a year ago. She noticed things were off and immediately called her doctor. He recommended a colonoscopy.
“Doctor’s don’t typically recommend you get colonoscopies until you’re 50. You have to pay attention to your body. You have to know if things are different. In your 20′s, your 30′s, your 40′s you just have to pay attention now and when things change.”
Paige’s colonoscopy showed the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. She and her doctor created a treatment plan of chemo, radiation and surgery. Doctor’s say cases in younger people like Paige are becoming more common.
“Currently the U.S. recommendations are to begin for somebody who is at average risk, no family history, at the age of 50, and so these younger folks, the younger generation if you will, escape kind of fly under the radar so to speak," said Gastroenterologist Dr. Travis Wiggins. “And the thing that’s even more disturbing we don’t know why they tend to be getting that.”
Paige is a success story. She rang the bell for her last treatment and Thursday returned to St Joseph’s/Candler’s Pooler campus for imaging. Her cancer is gone because she listened to her body and got treatment quickly. She now gets to make plans with her husband and three children.
“2020 everything is all clear. That’s what I’ve been told by my doctors and I am just ready to be stronger than I was even before the cancer and I feel like I am stronger now.”
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Doctors ask you use this time to check yourself.
“The best test for colon cancer screening is the one that gets done," said Dr. Wiggins.
Saturday is the Get your Rear in Gear 5k and all the money raised from the event will remain here locally to help prevent, detect and treat colon cancer.
Race day begins with a Kids Fun Run at 8:15 a.m. before the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Both races start at the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion.
Friday is the last day to register and costs $25.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.