Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 3-6-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A dry cold front is pushing through the area. High pressure builds in Saturday and Sunday. This will bring cold mornings, lighter winds and plenty of sunshine. The high moves off the east coast Monday allowing temps to warm back into the 70s. We'll see more clouds next week as a cold front stalls to our north Wednesday into Thursday.
Tonight will be clear, lows 36-41 with winds chills in the low 30s. NW winds 10-15mph.
Saturday will be sunny, highs 59-61. N winds at 10-15mph.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday will be sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs near 70.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday will mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
