Digirad: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) _ Digirad Corp. (DRAD) on Friday reported a loss of $257,000 in its fourth quarter.
The Suwanee, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.
The diagnostic services and imaging company posted revenue of $36.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.6 million, or $2.56 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $114.2 million.
Digirad expects full-year revenue in the range of $125 million to $145 million.
The company's shares closed at $3.19. A year ago, they were trading at $7.28.
