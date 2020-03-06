Families take in Greening of the Fountain fun at Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Greening of the Fountain in Forsyth Park draws in people from all over to help kick off the St. Patrick’s Day season in Savannah.
Although the annual event hasn’t changed much over the years, the joy it brings to those who attend it still feels like it’s their first time.
Everybody has their own reason to watch the fountain at Forsyth Park go green.
For Twyla Sweeney, it’s family.
“My son is on the parade committee and my grandchildren get to put the green dye in the fountain.”
For Bob Southwood, it’s tradition.
“Every year we get together. We meet up and come here. It’s a good weekend.”
For Travis Chalmers and his daughter Dylan, "I get to skip school,” said Dylan.
“What about me? A day out with dad?” laughed Travis.
“Um, yes that’s fun too,” Dylan jokingly responded.
Whether you’re full blood Irish. Or Irish through relation like Rikke Siavelis, “I tell everyone I’m Irish on my son-in-law’s side of the family.”
A local like Travis and Dylan Chalmers. Or from out of town like Bob Southwood who travel from Atlanta.
Everyone has something they look forward too.
“It’s great to watch the children you know, watch their eyes light up,” said Southwood.
“I like the pomp and circumstance you know? All the traditions with the people marching in and the bag pipes,” added Southwood’s friend Don Hicks.
Everyone has their own tricks to make it even better.
“We know where to park so we can get in and out quickly,” said Siavelis.
“Comfortable shoes are a must,” adds Southwood.
But no matter what your favorite part is, your heritage or what advice you may have to pass along.
The Greening of the Fountain looks a little different in the eyes of each person who sees it. So, the best way to know how it looks to you is to go see it for yourself.
