Friday: Glorious sunshine returns!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under some early clouds, temperatures are in the mid and upper 40s inland; lower 50s south and at the beach this morning. Sunshine increases through the morning hours.
A mostly sunny, windy day is in the forecast. Temperatures recover into the upper 50s by noon and peak in the low to mid-60s this afternoon. Winds are forecast to be sustained between 10 and 20 MPH. Gusts may be stronger than 30 MPH at times.
Winds calm a bit this evening as temperatures dip back into the 40s not to long after sunset. We wake up to some 30s Saturday morning.
There is a chance of frost, especially west of I-95, Saturday and Sunday morning. Inland gardeners - you may want to protect your most sensitive plants.
A warming trend gets going heading into next week. While not a huge rain-maker, the chance of rain increases heading into the middle of next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.