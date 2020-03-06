Ga. bill seeks to give DAs access to inmate information

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Confidential inmate records could soon be available to district attorneys in Georgia.
District 166 Representative Jesse Petrea has sponsored a bill he says will allow DA's to make better recommendations to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. House Bill 885 would make some inmate information classified as state secrets available to district attorneys.
Petrea says right now, DA's don't have access to information like an inmate's disciplinary record when they must give a response in parole decisions. The state representative claims that because of that, many people have been paroled even though they may have been disciplined while serving time.
"We need a little bit of oversight and that's what this bill provides. It's all about public safety and transparency,” Rep. Petrea said.
The bill passed the Georgia House of Representatives on Thursday in a 108 to 57 vote.
