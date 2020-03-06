Gun violence victim’s family backing Savannah non-profit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The family of 17-year-old Alexis Devoe is now raising money for Moms Demand Action, a non-profit group that pushes for gun law and policy change.
Less than a month after the shooting death of their daughter, Alexis Devoe’s mother and father accompanied volunteers with Moms Demand Action to Atlanta, petitioning gun law reform to lawmakers.
By sharing stories of loved ones lost to gun violence, the families and volunteers hope to catch the attention of state leaders.
“Maybe it’s not in their day-to-day experience, but it is for us, and it is for those parents, Alexis’ parents Kimberly and Lamar," said Carolyn Prusa with Moms Demand Action. "So if we could start talking, and if we could keep this dialogue open, I think that these powerful stories can only help other families hopefully create change.”
Alexis was in a car near the intersection of Montgomery and West 60th on Feb. 8 when her family told us she was shot. Her infant was in the car as well, according to her father.
“It’s so raw, it’s so devastating. And the fact that they are ready to mobilize, that they’re ready to make change, is just amazing to me. So brave," said Prusa.
Previous stories:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.