Lowcountry students celebrate International Women’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Sunday is International Women's Day. But some students in the Lowcountry celebrated early.
The Zonta Club at Bluffton High School handed out yellow roses to teachers and staff members. The students gave them the roses thanking them for being positive role models in their lives and helping to empower women.
The color yellow represents the Zonta Club, an organization that empowers women and children.
"I think being a teacher they don't get a lot of appreciation for what they do. And they do a lot for this school and for us so just showing a little appreciation really makes they're day better,” Bluffton High sophomore Natasha Esselstein.
International Women’s Day is this Sunday. It was first celebrated in 1909 as a way to highlight the achievements of women around the world.
