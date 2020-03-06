Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 armed robbery, shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A repeat offender is going back to prison for 20 years.
Federal prosecutors say 25-year-old De’Von Walker robbed a Savannah auto repair shop back in 2018. During the robbery, Walker shot a former Army sergeant in the shoulder, even after he had the cash.
The Army sergeant wrestled the gun away from Walker and took off his mask. That’s when Walker ran off.
The Army sergeant has recovered from his injuries.
De’Von Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. There is no chance of parole in the federal system.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.