Memorial Health begins screening visitors for coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local hospitals are preparing for possible COVID-19 cases.
Memorial Health began screening patients and visitors at public entrances to the hospital Thursday. Workers are asking a series of questions about possible symptoms as people come in.
Once visitors or patients come into the hospital, they’re greeted at the door by trained team members who will ask about symptoms, if you’ve been in contact with anyone with COVID-19, or traveled outside the U.S. to areas where the virus is rapidly spreading.
They'll give visitors and patients the option to choose a mask to wear as well.
Memorial Health’s Director of Emergency Services says they’ve received positive reactions from families who came into the emergency room so far.
“I think the families that are coming into visit have been very receptive, they seem to be appreciative that we are screening people who may be sick. We’re really looking out for their wellness and ensuring that we can separate the people who are here seeking care that are having a infectious process going on from those who have just sprained their ankle and need to have an x-ray," said Memorial Health Director of Services Lori Conaway.
Memorial Health says it plans on continuing this screening process until the outbreak ends.
