No cases of novel coronavirus in SC; New case confirmed in Georgia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are still no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the state as of Friday.
But Lowcountry hospitals are urging people to self-monitor any symptoms at home to help doctors streamline potential testing.
Earlier this week, DHEC said it was monitoring 13 people for COVID-19. It has completed monitoring of an additional 49.
DHEC says it monitors people who have either traveled to an area impacted by the virus, have had contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, or meet other criteria for risk. The agency monitors such people for 14 days after their last contact, which is the longest time it could take for symptoms of coronavirus to appear in an affected person from the time they are exposed, to check for the development of symptoms.
Depending on their level of risk, they are asked to restrict their activities and may be asked to stay home and avoid social settings as a precaution.
If someone were to develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19, they may be tested for that specific strain of the coronavirus, DHEC says. So far five tests have come back negative for COVID-19.
No tests in South Carolina have come back positive, the agency says.
Cases have been confirmed in neighboring states Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.
One of the newest confirmed cases of COVID-19 was reported last night in Georgia where a patient at Floyd Medical Center preliminarily tested positive. That brings that state’s total cases to three.
Hospital officials there say the patient, a 46-year-old woman, did not originally meet the testing criteria when she was screened on Saturday, but returned Tuesday with worsening symptoms.
In a statement, hospital officials say the patient was placed in isolation and Georgia’s Public Health Department advised the hospital to notify caregivers. Also, though the hospital says the risk of exposure is low, it is notifying any patients who may have had contact with any of those caregivers or who may have been in the hospital’s emergency room when she was present to monitor themselves for any symtoms.
Lowcountry hospitals are urging people to monitor any symptoms at home.
“Virtual care is going to be critical in our response to this,” Roper St. Francis chief physician Chris McLain said. “Because as many people as we can evaluate without coming around other at-risk patients, the better off the community is.”
Officials at the Medical University of South Carolina and Roper St. Francis say all testing for the novel virus will only be given to people with presenting symptoms and recent exposure to people or places with confirmed COVID-19.
McLain said the hospital has not yet needed to test patients for the coronavirus in Charleston.
David Bundy at the Medical University of South Carolina said that while COVID-19 is attracting a lot of attention, similar repository illnesses like influenza could mimic the symptoms.
“The first step is to reach out by phone to their medical provider,” Bundy said. “Because what we don’t want to do is encourage everyone with any signs or symptoms of what could only be the common cold to come into their physicians office without talking it over first.”
Lowcountry hospitals say they’re confident in preparations for potential cases in the future.
"We have a concerted effort here at Roper St. Francis healthcare to be prepared for what may be coming," McLain said. "We are also working with local partners in the community to develop a regional plan as well."
South Carolina school districts are preparing for the possibility of cases of COVID-19 in the Palmetto State and finalizing a response plan to keep children safe while continuing teaching.
The Charleston County School District is the second largest in the state, and spokesperson Andy Pruitt said they are monitoring this matter closely with the state’s health department.
The school district has also started to sanitize surfaces inside every school, according to school district Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy. He added the school district is also considering misting, which is used on a regular basis to sanitize locker rooms, if it becomes necessary.
The Berkeley County School District is following all DHEC procedures and protocols, including the use of hospital-grade disinfectants to clean facilities.
Colleton County School District staff are also working to protect their schools from an outbreak, including isolating students and staff members that show any symptoms of a respiratory illness and then sending them home. The district is also using hospital-grade disinfectants proven to kill coronavirus and influenza virus and making sure everyone has access to antibacterial products.
Dorchester County School District 2 spokesperson Pat Raynor said their crews have “heightened” their level of cleaning and Nurse Coordinator Amanda Santamaria said their nurses are also ready.
Dorchester County District 4 said all classrooms have supplies of hand sanitizers and wipes and that the district is following normal procedures from DHEC. Parents of any students who have fever, severe colds or flu are being asked to keep their children home.
And the Beaufort County School District’s cleaning crews are using hospital-grade disinfectant in schools at the end of each day, while nurses are reminding children to wash their hands often.
But district spokesman Jim Foster said their biggest concern at the moment is the common flu.
"Last month we had 202 confirmed cases at district schools, but that’s down significantly from the 336 confirmed cases in February 2019,” he said.
Some districts say they would cancel any extracurricular activities during an outbreak but would only close schools in the case of a severe outbreak.
Meanwhile, the Senate passed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in hopes of reassuring a fearful public and accelerating the government’s response.
The plan would more than triple the $2.5 billion amount outlined by the White House 10 days ago.
The money would pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely every day, sending financial markets spiraling, disrupting travel and potentially threatening the U.S. economy’s decade-long expansion.
Thursday’s sweeping vote sends the bill to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature.
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 11 with a victim succumbing in California, the first reported fatality outside Washington state.
Officials in Placer County, Calif. northwest of Sacramento, said Wednesday an elderly adult who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise had died. They said the victim had underlying health conditions.
Washington also announced another death Wednesday, bringing its total to 10. Most of the dead were residents of a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle.
A new round of testing confirmed 11 additional cases of coronavirus in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday, bringing the total in that state to 22.
Mayor Bill De Blasio announced two new New York City coronavirus cases Thursday morning. Both patients - a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s - are in intensive care.
Neither patient is believed to have traveled to the afflicted countries or knowingly had contact with others diagnosed with COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.