Savannah Fire Rescue Marine One’s Eastern Wharf fire response

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been about a week since Savannah firefighters fully extinguished the massive fire that tore through a portion of the Eastern Wharf project site near downtown.
This week we’ve learned no foul play is suspected in how the fire started, but because the damage is so bad, an exact cause may never be determined.
Marine One, Savannah Fire Rescue’s multi-purpose fire boat, played a huge role in battling last weeks fire. And as the first calls went out on the Eastern Wharf Fire, Marine One wasn’t far away.
“At the time of the fire, the boat was actually docked at the Eastern Wharf site," said Savannah Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Joseph Bandy.
And even though it was in the process of getting some maintenance done when called to respond, the crew was able to get into position, get hooked up to industrial firefighting equipment rushed to the scene and pump about five and a half million gallons of water out of the Savannah River onto the fire.
“It was the lifeline for those firefighters that were inside fighting that fire.”
Savannah Fire says there wasn’t a vessel with the firefighting capacity of Marine One on the Savannah River before it went into service in 2015. With a rapidly developing waterfront, Savannah Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Joseph Bandy says it’s now more than ever a vital resource to battle blazes like the one they encountered last week.
“It’s very important. To put it in perspective, Georgia Ports is one of the largest ports and fastest growing ports on the eastern seaboard. The only entities that have fire boats close to us are Jacksonville and Charleston.”
Bandy says even though both cities have less port activity than Savannah, they each have two fire boats. As far as the fire investigation at the Eastern Wharf site, work continues to uncover the exact cause, a task proving difficult given the size and intensity of the fire.
“You know, all these three stories worth of two-by-fours and plywood burned and collapsed on top of each other. So everything that we’re looking for is at the bottom of that pile," said Chief Investigator Fred Anderson.
Anderson adds his team and insurance investigators revisited the site this week, and still couldn’t get to the area of origin because of the constantly changing conditions of the site.
“The probability of pin-pointing an exact cause, to say this is, this was it, is not a real high probability.”
Fire officials say Marine One, the departments fire boat, could be back at the dock at Rousakis Plaza for the first time since it collapsed back in 2016, as early as next week.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.