SCCPSS parent wants improvements after dismissal scare

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A mother is speaking out after another family drove her daughter away from school. It’s a family she says she never met and did not give permission to take her 11-year-old from the property.
It was a day of anger fear and pure panic for one Port Wentworth mother when her daughter didn’t return home from school on her school bus.
“My heart dropped," said April Parrish.
Parrish says her daughter and her friend’s mom called her earlier on Tuesday asking if the 11-year-old could go home from school with them to work on a project. April says she declined that request, having never met the family.
“She went to the parent pick up and walked past teachers that’s out there and got inside of a car.”
Parrish rushed to the school and says it was an hour later that her 5th grader was back at school and headed home with her mom safe. We reached out to Savannah-Chatham County Public School System who said the student indicated she was riding home with a friend.
School personnel released the child to a someone school employees knew. In a statement, school officials say they later learned the student did not have permission to go home with that person. Parrish says she wants the district to make improvements.
“I just want the school to have a better system then they have because this turned out very well, it could have been worse.”
Parrish says she’s already spoken with her 11-year-old, but she also wants the school to do more at pick-up time. She doesn’t want it to happen again.
In a statement school officials said, “At no time was the student in any danger, but in light of this incident, the school will be reviewing dismissal procedures to ensure that in the future any deviation from normal dismissal has been properly communicated and approved. As always, the safety and security of our students is our top priority.”
