Student Pass Program to offer more for SCCPSS students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new partnership is making it easier for Savannah-Chatham students to have access to books, online learning and more.
The Student Pass Program just kicked off joining the districts nearly 38,000 students and all 16 Live Oak Public Libraries.
With a school ID card, Savannah-Chatham students can now check out millions of books, movies and more from Live Oak Libraries. From homework help to their e-library leaders say it breaks down barriers and provides access to everyone.
“Libraries are still alive and vibrant places and we try to make them safe places for children and for families and so we welcome people in regardless of age, but we’re really excited about this program because we want every student to succeed," said Live Oak Public Libraries Executive Director David Singleton.
The new partnership allows students pre-k through 12th to come to the library and check out resources. They can then return those resources and get new ones. There are no late fees through the program and up to 11 million different resources.
“It opens access beyond the bell. Typically in a traditional school we go from bell to bell, but with this access to 11 million resources our students can continue learning so we’re really excited about where we are now and we have even visions of going deeper later on," said Executive Director of Elementary K-8 Schools Dr. Kimberly Hancock.
School and Library leaders joined together to celebrate with students. But the adults weren’t the only ones excited about the student pass program. Za’miah cannot wait to check out some books. She says it’s nice to have more options and no late fees.
“It will get me more into reading and other stuff besides just doing work and all that.”
The Student Pass Program is up and running now-students just need their school ID to get started.
