Tattnall Co. woman arrested for insurance fraud

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Special Agents in the Criminal Investigations Division at the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office arrested a Tattnall County woman on Wednesday for multiple charges.
April Sapp, 44, faces one count of Insurance Fraud, one count of Forgery in the First Degree, and one count of Theft by Conversion.
She is the owner/agent of Southern Pride Insurance Agency located in Tattnall County. On or about April 15, 2019, Agritech Building Systems, Inc. paid Sapp and her agency $6,954.48 for a Liability Insurance Premium.
According to agents, Sapp never forwarded the premium to the insurance company and an alleged Fraudulent Premium Financial Agreement and Disclosure Statement were sent to Capital Premium Financing, Inc. to have the premium amount financed.
“The Department’s job in regulating agents and agencies does not end once they are issued licenses. On the contrary, that is when the real work begins,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Agents and agencies that fail to conduct themselves with the level of integrity worthy of the public will have the privilege of licensure restricted or removed from them.”
Sapp was released from jail on Thursday after posting a $18,000 bond.
Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by imprisonment for two to ten years, or by a fine of up to $10,000.00, or both.
To report suspected insurance fraud, contact the Georgia Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division at 800.656.2298.
