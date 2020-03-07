Hampton, Winthrop meet in Big South finals

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Hunter Hale, Chandler Vaudrin and Josh Ferguson have combined to account for 41 percent of Winthrop's scoring this season and 50 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Hampton, Jermaine Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have collectively scored 42 percent of the team's points this season, including 49 percent of all Pirates points over their last five.