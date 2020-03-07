1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Appling County

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a single vehicle crash on Zoar Road in Appling County late Friday night, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
A vehicle was traveling west on Zoar Road around 12:05 a.m. when GSP says the driver tried to avoid a curve and ran off the road, hitting a pine tree. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt and speed was determined to be a factor.
The driver was entrapped and pronounced dead.
