Lowcountry Scout District holds annual Awards Banquet and Gathering of Eagles

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry Scout District held its annual Awards Banquet and Gathering of Eagles in Bluffton Thursday night.
The banquet recognized scout units, adult volunteers, and this past years Eagle Scouts. More than 30 awards were presented including awards to those who make the program successful.
The Unit Spark Plug Award is given in recognition to those who have made special contributions to their unit or the Ranchero West District. These people provide the Spark that ignites the energy of others for the betterment of Scouting. The recipients were Ashleigh Whitmore, Renato Bruto Da Costa, Katie Bolchoz, Kenneth Warthen, Vince Mancini, Jerry Simmons, and John “JP” White.
The Den Leader award recognizes Cub Scout leaders who have completed training, tenure, and performance requirements in their unit. Cliffton Thompson won that award.
Rudolph Kushneieit won the Den Leader Training Award. Michael Brock won the Scouters Key award. The winner of the Unit Leader Award of Merit was Michael Brock.
Coosaw Chapter Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s Honor Society, newly established the John Brown Cheerful Service Award. This award is for distinguished service by youth and adult scouts who show exemplary dedication and service to the local Order of the Arrow chapter. The award was given to John Brown posthumously and was accepted by Coley Hebrard of troop 201 of Beaufort.
Paula Tisdall and Mike Goddard of Okatie Troop 213 received the Silver Beaver Award. This award was introduced in 1931 and is a council-level distinguished service award of the Boy Scouts of America. Recipients of this award are registered Scouters who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given to the council.
Eric Sims of Troop and Pack 213 received The Distinguished Commissioner Service Award. This is the highest recognition that can be given to a commissioner who has consistently engaged in distinguished and exceptional commissioner service resulting in significant, positive impact to youth, units, and local district.
Bob Chase of the Lowcountry District was awarded The Commissioner Award of Excellence in Unit Service. This is awarded to a commissioner who provides exemplary unit service, focusing on unit performance as measured in Journey to Excellence and through the use of the current Boy Scouts of America Unit Service Plan and Commissioner Tools.
Journey to Excellence Recognition & Top Unit Awards
- Top Pack: Pack 272 of Lady’s Island
- Top Troop: Troop 213 of Okatie
- Top Crew: Crew 241 of Bluffton
It is hard work to earn Eagle, the top of seven ranks. The ranks include Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life and Eagle. You must be a Life Scout for at least six months minimum, earned a minimum of 21 merit badges, demonstrated Scout Spirit, and demonstrated leadership within their troop, crew or ship. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages.
Below is a list of all 2019 scouts:
- Matthew Perry - Troop 241
- Ethan June - Troop 245
- Zachary Zahler - Troop 212
- Andrew Sherburne - Troop 241
- Matthew Sherburne - Troop 241
- Carlos Ruiz - Troop 212
- Michael Donahue - Troop 213
- Robert Denckhoff IV - Troop 245
- Connor Gutierrez - Troop 222
- Noah Heartsfield - Troop 222
- Michael MCorkendale - Troop 245
- Michael Brock - Troop 200
- Matthew Wagner - Troop 213
- Maxwell Davis - Troop 200
- Jackson Boggs - Troop 241
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.