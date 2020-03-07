March of Dimes Shamrock Run held in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Runners of all ages took over the streets of downtown Savannah Friday night for the 26th annual March of Dimes Shamrock Run 5K.
It was quite the site as runners dressed in green, many in costumes, made their way through the course.
The night began with the kids run where some of the cutest runners competed. It was followed by the 5K.
Prior to the race runners and spectators were entertained by Irish music and dancers, a costume contest and plenty more. But of course the event is for a greater cause.
“We’ve been in Savannah about eight years. I had no idea this event was this large. I love that it’s the St. Patrick’s kickoff event, but the funds that come back into the Lowcountry is huge because there’s so much opportunity for improvement here, and it’s very heart-warming. It’s full circle for us," said March of Dimes Ambassador Family, Paula Orr.
Charli Orr, the daughter of the ambassador family, was a preemie and spent 129 days in the neonatal ICU. She just turned three.
100 percent of the proceeds from the Shamrock Run benefit the mission of March of Dimes to improve the health of babies and moms.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.