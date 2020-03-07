Plan for a light freeze/frosty conditions tonight!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clear and cool conditions continue this afternoon into the evening with temperatures falling from the 50s into the upper 40s after sunset along with a light breeze. Don’t forget to “spring forward” before going to bed tonight! Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m .Sunday morning.
Tybee Island Tides: -0.8' 12:46AM | 8.7' 6:34AM | -0.2' 1:19PM
Clear skies assist in allowing temperatures to cool overnight. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. for communities west of I-95. Frosty conditions are possible for the rest of us away from the beaches. Plan on protecting your pets and plants tonight! Thankfully this is the only freeze possible over the next week!
After our chilly morning, we will warm up near 60 degrees at noon with highs in the mid 60s Sunday afternoon. We’ll see some clouds move in overhead, but showers aren’t likely on Sunday. Monday morning will be warmer with lows in the mid to upper 40s with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.
Above average warmth continues throughout the week with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s beginning Tuesday morning along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
This will be a cloudier week with isolated showers sprinkled throughout, especially Wednesday and Thursday. Thankfully these showers will be light, giving our rivers and local waterways a break!
Better rain chances could be on the way for this coming weekend (3/14 & 3/15)
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
