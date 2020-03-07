Travelers at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport not too concerned with coronavirus threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As concerns over the coronavirus continue to rise, for the most part travelers at the Savannah Airport said they aren’t too worried.
When asked if he was worried, Spencer Bryant, who is visiting Savannah, said “not at all,” with a laugh.
Steven Jakes was returning to Savannah from a work trip in Puerto Rico. He said he wasn’t too concerned either.
“Well I really wasn’t, but my sister was. She was telling me to take all these extra precautions, just for the simple fact, you know, the whole thing about the coronavirus.”
Leah Green was traveling back to Savannah from working in Atlanta, and said things were pretty typical.
“There were occasionally some people at the airport that had on masks. I saw some people had on gloves, which was kind of weird, because they’re just regular passengers, but otherwise it was pretty much business as usual. People going and traveling to work or vacation. I fly a ton for work, so it’s normal to be in an airport for me, but I wasn’t nervous, and I feel like it’s just another day at work.”
A spokesperson for Savannah-Hilton Head International sent WTOC the following statement:
“In regards to coronavirus, the airport has increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfection of targeted areas within the terminal, and we’re working with our airline and rental car tenants to make sure those areas are cleaned thoroughly throughout the day.”
Many travelers said they are taking some extra precautions.
“Washing hands," said Matt Chutjan, who was coming back to Savannah from a work trip San Diego, "Just constantly washing hands, and using the gels and things like that.”
Sharee Hubbard was returning to Savannah from a work trip in Orlando and said her approach hasn’t changed too much.
“I always wipe my seats and seat belt and everything- tray table, before this, but now I make sure I always do it.”
Most travelers reported seeing smaller crowds at larger airports and they noticed more staff cleaning, and more people wearing face masks, but overall, they still feel safe traveling at this point.
Officials say the best means of prevention is still washing your hands often and thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap, but if you don’t have access to a sink, hand sanatizer should also do the trick.
