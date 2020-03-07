Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020 file photo, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform's Subcommittee on Government Operations, speaks during a hearing on the Trump administration's proposed poverty line calculation changes on Capitol Hill in Washington. With three of North Carolina’s 13 U.S. House incumbents not seeking reelection, nearly 30 congressional candidates are scrambling to win Tuesday, March 4, 2020 primaries in these districts with hopes of soon filling the rare number of open seats. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
March 6, 2020 at 9:08 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 9:08 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is naming Rep. Mark Meadows as his new chief of staff.

He replaces Mick Mulvaney, who has been acting in the role for more than a year.

Trump announced the staff reshuffle in Friday night tweets, saying Mulvaney would become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.

The long-rumored move makes North Carolina Rep. Meadows, who had announced he was not seeking reelection, effectively Trump’s fourth chief of staff since taking office in 2017.

