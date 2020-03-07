Two possible cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina reported by DHEC

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC/WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating two possible cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the state.
The news was released Friday night. According to DHEC, one case is in Kershaw County and one case is in Charleston County. A press release stated the presumptive positive cases are not linked.
Health officials said one patient is an elderly adult female from Kershaw County who has been hospitalized and is in isolation.
The second patient is an adult female from Charleston County who recently traveled to France and Italy. DHEC said the patient did not require hospitalization and is self-isolated at home.
The Charleston County patient is a team member at Medical University of South Carolina, a local hospital. She was able to self identify to DHEC upon learning that community transmission had occurred in an area recently visited during a trip to Europe. She did not return to work and still has not.
MUSC released a statement saying, “Our team member practiced excellent public health and social responsibility by pursuing testing, taking appropriate hygienic precautions and self-quarantining at home. The patient had mild illness and has been asymptomatic for the past three days and is committed to remaining in self-quarantine for the remainder of the CDC-recommended 14-day timeframe. We support our team member’s rights to privacy and protection of health information and will not confirm or deny name, role or any other identifying information. We want to emphasize the informed and calm response this team member took and we want to publicly commend her for doing so.”
“We understand that residents have concerns about how the virus may impact South Carolinians,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “While the risk to the public remains low, there is no evidence of ongoing transmission in the community at this time and our primary goals remain prevention and control.”
According to health officials, the samples submitted tested positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory.
DHEC authorities said that the results are required to be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laboratory and are in the process of being submitted for this confirmatory testing.
“DHEC will update the public as soon as the test results from the CDC are available, which typically takes 24 to 48 hours after the specimens are received,” DHEC officials said."At this time, DHEC has tested a total of 10 individuals for COVID-19, including the two presumptive positives today. The remaining tests are negative. DHEC has the ability to test 80 to 100 patients per day."
DHEC officials say they are working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with the individuals.
Those people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms, according to health officials.
“No additional precautions are recommended for the public at this time, beyond the simple daily precautions that everyone should always take steps to stop the spread of illness, including getting the flu vaccine, washing your hands, covering your cough, and appropriately disposing tissues and other items contaminated with respiratory droplets,” said Dr. Bell.
As the state’s lead for public health, DHEC is taking proactive steps to be prepared to protect the health of South Carolina’s communities, including informing healthcare providers throughout the state of recommendations for testing, the availability for testing and the appropriate precautions for the general public.
“We have developed strong relationships with health providers through the years,” said Dr. Bell. “Together, we have planned, prepared, and tested our ability to respond to public health events like this.”
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia.
John Hopkins has created an interactive map to track cases of coronavirus world wide.
