“Weeping Time” commemorates 161st anniversary of largest recorded slave sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Dozens of people and community leaders came out to a memorial event honoring a grim, but important moment in Savannah’s history.
The Weeping Time event commemorates the 161st anniversary of the largest slave sale recorded in United States history. 436 Gullah-Geechee men, women, and children were sold. The event remembering the sale was held on the field at Otis J. Brock Elementary school, where the sale took place in 1859.
The Organization to Commemorate Enslaved African-American Nationals organized the event. Dr. Kwesi Degraft-Hanson, OCEANS president and founder, says it’s important to recognize the largest slave sale that has gone unnoticed for years.
He says though there is still much more work to be done, it was great to see people come out and help bring awareness to it.
“History needs to be known because we learn from history, we grow from history, and when there’s history that’s hidden, that means we’re missing out first of all," said Dr. Degraft-Hanson. "The second part of it is that if there are any errors in the past that we should learn from we are missing that as well so that’s why I think it’s important.”
There was also a wreath-laying and opening of umbrellas
Dr. Hanson says he hopes one day there will be a memorial for the 436 listed slaves that were for sale.
