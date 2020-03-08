Catie’s Gathering in Effingham raises awareness of childhood cancer

EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WTOC) -The Effingham community came together on Saturday night to raise awareness about childhood cancer.
It was the 10th annual Catie's Gathering event, hosted by the organizaton CURE.
Guests got to enjoy dinner at one of several decorated tables. The event also featured live and silent auctions, a raffle and music.
One of the coordinators, who lost her daughter to Medulloblastoma, says it’s a fun event that helps fund pediatric cancer research.
Jenny Wilkins says she hopes the event highlights how many families are impacted by childhood cancer.
“Nobody really thinks it’s a huge problem until it hits home with them or a close friend,” said Wilkins. “We certainly never really understood what a grand problem it was until it hit home with us.”
Event coordinators expect around 900 people attended the event.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.