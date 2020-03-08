Survivors of domestic violence share their journeys to a better future

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Domestic violence is a common problem in the United States.
A report by the Georgia Commission on Family Violence ranks Georgia as 25th in the nation for its rate of men killing women.
One Chatham County woman spoke about how she was able to escape her abuser and is now using her experience to help other women.
“Abusers are very good manipulators,” says Aimee Powell, a survivor of domestic violence. “They’re very good at convincing you of one thing, while doing another. He choked me until I lost consciousness.”
Domestic violence leaves more than just a mark, leaving victims feeling helpless.
“You’re more likely to be killed trying to leave a domestic violence relationship than you are if you were to stay,” said Powell. “It took about a month after that to finally stick to it, but I ended things. He stalked me for about a month after. One time I woke up in the middle of the night and he had let himself into my home and was standing over my bed, going through my cell phone.”
Enough was enough.
"I left moreso for my future kids than I did for myself, I think; because I didn't want them to grow up thinking that was what love looked like, felt like, sounded like."
Powell says it wasn’t easy to start a new life. A year after leaving, Powell says she found out she was pregnant. It wasn’t until then did she reach out for help, getting diagnosed with PTSD.
“I wanted there to be a reason I went through what I went through,” Powell said.
That reason was found through advocacy, helping other abuse victims in Georgia and all over the country.
“I get phone calls from people," Powell says. "I get Facebook messages from people, ‘Hey my friend’s in Washington,’ ‘My friend is in Texas,’ ‘My friend’s in California,’ ‘How can I help?’, ‘Can you help her? She’s got to leave but she doesn’t know how.’”
In the past year, Powell says she’s helped up to six women escape abusive relationships, whether that’s safety planning, finding resources, even coordinating where they could shower and eat.
One of those women was Charissa Mehojah.
“They will gaslight you, make you think it’s your fault," Mehojah said.
Mehojah left her abuser after three years.
“I’m starting to shake just thinking about him,” Mehojah said. “I threw my full bodyweight into him so my child could get away, and I yelled at him to get his sister and run.”
She drove herself and kids from Texas to Georgia last November, all with Powell’s help.
“One of my good friends Regan was willing to open her home, feed 'em and send them on their way, and so we were able to get her here,” Powell says.
It’s a sense of relief for Mehojah, knowing she and her kids are safe.
Mehojah was able to get a job once she was here, and now life is slowly coming together, for both women. Something their abusers made them believe wasn’t possible.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources.
Call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Or reach out to Savannah’s S.A.F.E. Shelter at 912-651-0004.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.