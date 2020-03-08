Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR's semifinal race in Phoenix last fall was a bit of a snooze. The racing wasn't very compelling because it was so hard to pass, and it was a big reason the sport decided to shake up its rules package for short tracks in an effort to get a little more excitement. The new rules debut on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Clint Bowyer said it was hard to tell much difference in early runs, but said there might be more “chaos” when the racing begins. The one-mile Phoenix Raceway will also be home to the Cup's championship round in November.