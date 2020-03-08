Irish heritage celebrated at annual Celtic Cross Mass

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities are fully underway as the city prepares for the season of green. Sunday marked the annual Celtic Cross mass and ceremony.
Some consider the mass to be the parade before the big parade, dating back to the 1800′s.
The morning started with a Celtic Cross Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. The mass was followed by a procession that made its way Emmet Park on Bay Street.
Various speakers, including this year’s Parade Grand Marshal, addressed the crowd.
The general chairman of the St. Patrick’s Day Committee says Sunday was a celebration of Irish heritage past, present, and future.
“It’s a great feeling to keep going on and the family tradition, and all the other families that are here," said Chairman Lawrence “Bubba” Edgerly. "We are brought together as a family and celebrating our Irish heritage.”
